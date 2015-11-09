BRIEF-Saudi Telecom signs terms sheet of broadband initiative
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
(Adds company previous forecast) Nov 6 Impress Holdings, Inc CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 Months to 6 Months to
Sep 30, 2015 Sep 30, 2015
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 5.26 4.95 - 5.05 Recurring 134 mln loss 20 mln - 0 mln Net 20 mln loss 60 mln - loss 40 mln EPS 0.62 yen loss 1.80 yen - loss 1.20 yen NOTE - Impress Holdings, Inc. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=9479.T
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.