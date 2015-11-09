BRIEF-Saudi Telecom signs terms sheet of broadband initiative
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
Nov 9 (Reuters) Impress Holdings, Inc CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Year Year
to March 31, 2016 to March 31, 2016
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 10.40 - 10.70 10.10 - 10.30 Operating Recurring 0 mln - 150 mln loss 50 mln - 50 mln Net loss 100 mln - 50 mln loss 100 mln - 0 mln EPS loss 3.00 yen - 1.50 yen loss 3.00 yen - 0.00 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=9479.T
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.