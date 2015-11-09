** MSCI Asia Ex Japan index down 0.94 pct

** Trading near trendline support and forming bearish patterns on daily charts (bit.ly/1MjpTAC)

** Hong Kong and India stocks lead the falls

** China Mobile falls 1.12 pct on rivals China Unicom and China Telecom 4G tie-up talk

** Also, KT Net consortium, which was looking to include foreign investors such as China Mobile was not able to enter its application for telecom operator license in S.Korea

** CNOOC falls 1.8 pct; oil prices fell as much as 2 pct on Friday

** India's Sun Pharma slumps 4.8 pct post weak earnings and Infosys is down 1.1 pct

** Also, India's NSE index fell as much as 2.3 pct after PM Modi lost key election, raising worries over pace of key reforms