BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries falls as much as 7.3 pct
** Marks its lowest intraday level since July 2014
** Credit Suisse downgrades stock to "neutral" from "buy"
** Says new disclosure of Halol being classified as official action initiated (OAI) flag increases the chances of a warning letter
** The probability of an OAI flag converting into a warning letter is high at 70 pct, analysts led by Anubhav Aggarwal say
** Builds warning letter scenario in estimates and cuts FY16/17/18 EPS by 9 pct/15 pct/12 pct
** Company's Halol facility received form 483 in Sept. 2014
** Indian drug makers slump; US FDA scrutiny, weak earnings weigh (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain