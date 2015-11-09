** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries falls as much as 7.3 pct

** Marks its lowest intraday level since July 2014

** Credit Suisse downgrades stock to "neutral" from "buy"

** Says new disclosure of Halol being classified as official action initiated (OAI) flag increases the chances of a warning letter

** The probability of an OAI flag converting into a warning letter is high at 70 pct, analysts led by Anubhav Aggarwal say

** Builds warning letter scenario in estimates and cuts FY16/17/18 EPS by 9 pct/15 pct/12 pct

** Company's Halol facility received form 483 in Sept. 2014

** Indian drug makers slump; US FDA scrutiny, weak earnings weigh