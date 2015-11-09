BRIEF-Saudi Telecom signs terms sheet of broadband initiative
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
Nov 9 China Greatwall Computer Shenzhen Co Ltd
* Says plans to boost investment of construction project in shenzhen by 442.6 million yuan ($69.57 million) to 2.4 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NYWle6
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3622 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.