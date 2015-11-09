(Refiles to add link)

Nov 9 Tianshui Zhongxing Bio-technology Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 1.1 billion yuan ($172.90 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, repay bank loans

* Says trading of shares to resume on Nov 10

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1L5X9cJ; bit.ly/1NlTitN

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3619 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)