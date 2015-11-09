BRIEF-Saudi's Savola appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman
* Appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman, effective April 19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Refiles to add link)
Nov 9 Tianshui Zhongxing Bio-technology Co Ltd
* Says aims to raise up to 1.1 billion yuan ($172.90 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, repay bank loans
* Says trading of shares to resume on Nov 10
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1L5X9cJ; bit.ly/1NlTitN
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3619 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman, effective April 19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net loss 1 million dinars versus loss of 1.1 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qPhFMv) Further company coverage: