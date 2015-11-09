Nov 9 Muyuan Foodstuff Co Ltd

* Says Oct hog sales at 302 million yuan ($47.47 million), average selling price down 4.5 percent m/m at 16.59 yuan/kg

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GSsB3d

