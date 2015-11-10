BRIEF-India's APM Industries March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 19.9 million rupees versus profit 47.8 million rupees year ago
Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:
** Nov. 13: Dali Foods Group (IPO-FDFG.HK) (China) - $1.3 bln SEHK IPO. BAML, MS
** Nov: BHG Retail REIT (Singapore) - $197 mln IPO. DBS
** Nov: Modern Dental Group IPO-MDLB.HK (China) - $250 mln SEHK IPO. Deutsche
** Nov: Xinte Energy IPO-XINE.HK (China) - $500 mln SEHK IPO. GF, UBS
** Nov: Wenceslao (Philippines) - $250 mln IPO. BPI, CLSA, DB, Maybank
** Nov: Star Petroleum Refining IPO-CPT.BK (Thailand)- $692 mln SET IPO. Bualuang, BAML, Finansa, Phatra, Morgan Stanley, Siam Commercial Bank
** Australia's Santos announces a A$2.5 bln ($1.8 bln) rights issue and a A$500 mln private placement as part of a strategic review
** Guosheng raises 5 bln yuan from EB offering
** China A-shares: IPO resumption may reverse flows from money market (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* March quarter net profit 19.9 million rupees versus profit 47.8 million rupees year ago
MUMBAI, May 12 India's Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd reported a quarterly profit below analysts' estimates, hurt by increasing regulatory hurdles in its largest market, the United States.