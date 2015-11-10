BUZZ-India's Reliance Infra rises after winning arbitration case
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade
** Indian drug makers attract short positions in derivatives even after being oversold
** US FDA warning letter to Dr.Reddy's and worries of similar actions at other drug makers weigh
** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries falls 1.3 pct and Dr.Reddy's Laboratories falls 2.7 pct
** 14-day RSI: Sun Pharma 22.5; Dr.Reddy's 22.9
** Sun Pharma saw delivery to 4.8 mln shares vs 10 day avg of 1.8 mln shares in the previous session along with 8 pct addition in open interest
** Open positions in Dr.Reddy's Nov futures rose by 5.6 pct on Tuesday
** Credit Suisse on Tuesday cut Sun Pharma to "neutral" from "outperform" while Citigroup on Wednesday downgraded Dr.Reddy's to "neutral" from "buy"
** The defensive and growth proposition of drug makers should take a backseat after recent developments; valuations should contract - traders (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)
