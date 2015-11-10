** Jet Airways Ltd falls as much as 4.3 pct; Spicejet skids as much as 6 pct

** InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, owner of low cost carrier IndiGo, rises as much as 17.6 pct on market debut; shares soar from IPO price of 765 rupees

** Investors might pick IndiGo over Jet Airways and Spicejet, says a fund manager who did not wish to be named

** Rerating of Jet Airways, Spicjet stocks unlikely after IndiGo IPO - fund manager

** IndiGo, the only profitable Indian airline, has the largest market share; track record of controlling costs - fund manager