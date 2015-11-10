** Jet Airways Ltd falls as much as 4.3 pct;
Spicejet skids as much as 6 pct
** InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, owner of low cost
carrier IndiGo, rises as much as 17.6 pct on market debut;
shares soar from IPO price of 765 rupees
** Investors might pick IndiGo over Jet Airways and
Spicejet, says a fund manager who did not wish to be named
** Rerating of Jet Airways, Spicjet stocks unlikely after
IndiGo IPO - fund manager
** IndiGo, the only profitable Indian airline, has the
largest market share; track record of controlling costs - fund
manager
