BRIEF-Sun reports 9-months group revenue pre-tax profit 225.8 mln rupees
* 9-Months ended group revenue 4.72 billion rupees versus 3.88 billion rupees year ago
Nov 10 (Reuters) IVY Cosmetics Corp CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Year Year
to March 31, 2016 to March 31, 2016
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 5.00 - 5.30 5.00 - 5.30 Operating 600 mln - 700 mln 500 mln - 600 mln Recurring 600 mln - 700 mln 500 mln - 600 mln Net 300 mln - 400 mln 250 mln - 320 mln EPS 15.13 yen - 20.17 yen 12.61 yen - 16.14 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=4918.T
* 9-Months ended group revenue 4.72 billion rupees versus 3.88 billion rupees year ago
* Says its unit KS Kolbenschmidt GmbH has signed a license agreement with the chinese automotive industry supplier ZYNP Corporation, Mengzhou