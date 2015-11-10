BRIEF-Ryosan to retire 9.52 pct stake of shares
* Says it plans to retire 9.52 percent stake of shares (3 million shares) on May 31
(Adds company forecast) Nov 10 (Reuters)- Airex Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2015 Sep 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 1.47 1.73 3.48 - 3.38
(-15.2 pct) (-6.4 pct) (-2.2 - -5.0 pct) Operating loss 103 mln 9 mln loss 3 mln - loss 33 mln
(-68.6 pct) Recurring loss 100 mln 13 mln 4 mln - loss 26 mln
(-59.5 pct) (-96.9 - 0.0 pct) Net loss 86 mln loss 4 mln 3 mln - loss 27 mln
(-98.1 - 0.0 pct) EPS loss 2.96 yen loss 0.14 yen 0.10 yen - loss 0.92 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div NIL NIL NOTE - Airex Inc. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=6944.T
* Says it plans to repurchase up to 4.5 million shares (representing 16.02 percent stake) at up to 20 billion yen, during the period from May 15 to May 14, 2018