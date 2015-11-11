SHANGHAI Nov 11 Britain has signed a deal worth
up to 100 million pounds ($151 million) to export barley to
China over the next five years, tapping into a fast-growing
market for premium beer, a British minister said.
The 750,000 tonne barley deal marks the first time Britain
has been approved to export the grain to China, Elizabeth Truss,
British secretary of state for environment, food and rural
affairs, told Reuters in an interview.
"This is a huge market for beer, it's the world's biggest
beer market, so there's lots of opportunities for British
firms," Truss told Reuters in Shanghai were she is promoting
British food and drink exports to China.
Britain has been lobbying to forge closer trade ties with
the world's second largest economy, sealing around 40 billion
pounds of deals last month in sectors ranging from cruise ships
to nuclear power.
