Nov 10 Infotmic Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 500 million yuan ($78.61 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, replenish capital

* Says trading of shares to resume on Nov 11

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SFgMyl; bit.ly/1MlPuZw

