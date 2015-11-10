BRIEF-Constance Hotels Services reports Q1 pre-tax profit 225 mln rupees
* Q1 revenue 1.13 billion rupees versus 1.18 billion rupees year ago
Nov 10 Infotmic Co Ltd
* Says aims to raise up to 500 million yuan ($78.61 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, replenish capital
* Says trading of shares to resume on Nov 11
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SFgMyl; bit.ly/1MlPuZw
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3603 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it decides to buy commercial property for up to 183.0 million yuan ($26.51 million)