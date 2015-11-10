BRIEF-Constance Hotels Services reports Q1 pre-tax profit 225 mln rupees
* Q1 revenue 1.13 billion rupees versus 1.18 billion rupees year ago
Nov 10 Tibet Urban Development And Investment Co Ltd
* Says lock-up period for 153.5 million shares to end, shares to start trading on Nov 17
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Y1BRpG
* Says it decides to buy commercial property for up to 183.0 million yuan ($26.51 million)