(Adds missing data. Forecast figures are reported based on international accounting rules
(IFRS))
Nov 11 (Reuters)-
Hotto Link Inc.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2015 Sep 30, 2014 Dec 31, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 1.83 735 mln 2.41
(+148.8 pct) (+10.2 pct) (+134.3 pct)
Operating loss 106 mln 93 mln loss 31 mln
(-17.0 pct)
Recurring loss 164 mln 93 mln
(-15.3 pct)
Net loss 179 mln 40 mln loss 124 mln
(-26.0 pct)
EPS loss 18.29 yen 4.17 yen loss 12.60 yen
EPS Diluted 3.99 yen
Ann Div NIL NIL
-Q2 div NIL NIL
-Q4 div NIL NIL
NOTE - Hotto Link Inc..
