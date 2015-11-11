(Adds company forecast) Nov 11 (Reuters)- DeNA Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended 9 months to

Sep 30, 2015 Sep 30, 2014 Dec 31, 2015

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 74.87 71.83 108.20

(+4.2 pct) (-28.0 pct) (+1.8 pct) Operating 11.38 14.98 14.40

(-24.0 pct) (-53.3 pct) (-28.5 pct) Pretax 12.01 15.86

(-24.3 pct) (-51.6 pct) Net 6.78 9.25 8.30

(-26.7 pct) (-50.0 pct) (-33.7 pct) EPS Basic 47.48 yen 71.39 yen 58.15 yen EPS Diluted 47.37 yen 71.18 yen Ann Div 20.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL -Q4 Div 20.00 yen NOTE - DeNA Co Ltd. (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=2432.T