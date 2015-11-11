(Adds company forecast)
Nov 11 (Reuters)-
DeNA Co Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended 9 months to
Sep 30, 2015 Sep 30, 2014 Dec 31, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST
Sales 74.87 71.83 108.20
(+4.2 pct) (-28.0 pct) (+1.8 pct)
Operating 11.38 14.98 14.40
(-24.0 pct) (-53.3 pct) (-28.5 pct)
Pretax 12.01 15.86
(-24.3 pct) (-51.6 pct)
Net 6.78 9.25 8.30
(-26.7 pct) (-50.0 pct) (-33.7 pct)
EPS Basic 47.48 yen 71.39 yen 58.15 yen
EPS Diluted 47.37 yen 71.18 yen
Ann Div 20.00 yen
-Q2 Div NIL NIL
-Q4 Div 20.00 yen
NOTE - DeNA Co Ltd.
(Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).)
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half
dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company.
