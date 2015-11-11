BRIEF-Creso Pharma signs a binding LOI with Leafcann Group
* Signs a binding letter of intent with Australian medicinal cannabis producer, Leafcann Group Pty Ltd
Nov 11 Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says signs agreement with partners to set up health insurance firm
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1WRdnx2
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Signs a binding letter of intent with Australian medicinal cannabis producer, Leafcann Group Pty Ltd
* Filed an Inter Partes Review (IPR) petition against U.S. patent owned by Renovacare Sciences Corp