BRIEF-Atlanta Gold appointed David Russell as interim president and CEO
* Atlanta Gold announces the appointment of (interim) president and CEO and grant of options
Nov 11 Beijing Sinnet Technology
* Says unit signs contract worth up to 401.4 million yuan ($63.04 million) with Amazon's China unit
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QhCN87
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3672 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Atlanta Gold announces the appointment of (interim) president and CEO and grant of options
May 10 Moody's investor service on Wednesday downgraded the long-term ratings for six Canadian banks, citing a more challenging operating environment for Canadian banks for 2017 and beyond.