BRIEF-Downer's offer for Spotless freed from regulatory approvals conditions
* Downer's offer for spotless freed from regulatory approvals conditions
Nov 11 Shenzhen Topway Video Communication Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire 60 percent stake in TV shopping channel for 126 million yuan ($19.79 million) via cash
* Says trading of shares to resume on Nov 12
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1iTmy2s; bit.ly/1MW9l76
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3672 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Entered into an agreement to acquire Jemsoft Group of companies