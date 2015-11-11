Nov 11 Shenzhen Topway Video Communication Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire 60 percent stake in TV shopping channel for 126 million yuan ($19.79 million) via cash

* Says trading of shares to resume on Nov 12

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1iTmy2s; bit.ly/1MW9l76

