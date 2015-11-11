BRIEF-Platinum Asia Investments intends to sell PAI shares & exercise options
* Manager intends to sell pai shares & exercise options-pai.ax
Nov 11 Lushang Property Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to boost its Qingdao-based real estate firm's capital by 150 million yuan ($23.56 million) to 200 million yuan
* Placing agents agree, as agents of clear lift, to subscribe for up to 200 million placing shares at placing price of hk$0.62 per placing share