Nov 11 Xian LONGi Silicon Materials Corp

* Says plans to invest 1.42 billion yuan ($223.02 million) in solar cell project in India

* Says plans to invest 391 million yuan in solar power project

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RNLaG5 ; bit.ly/1kMav8y

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3672 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)