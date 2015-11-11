BRIEF-Downer's offer for Spotless freed from regulatory approvals conditions
* Downer's offer for spotless freed from regulatory approvals conditions
Nov 11 Xian LONGi Silicon Materials Corp
* Says plans to invest 1.42 billion yuan ($223.02 million) in solar cell project in India
* Says plans to invest 391 million yuan in solar power project
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RNLaG5 ; bit.ly/1kMav8y
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3672 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Downer's offer for spotless freed from regulatory approvals conditions
* Entered into an agreement to acquire Jemsoft Group of companies