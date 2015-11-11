BRIEF-Downer's offer for Spotless freed from regulatory approvals conditions
* Downer's offer for spotless freed from regulatory approvals conditions
Nov 11 ZTE Corp
* Says terminates A-share buyback plan as market has started to be relatively stable
* Says plans to list Shanghai-based communication technology unit on new board
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HxTEAM; bit.ly/1WMmLax
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Downer's offer for spotless freed from regulatory approvals conditions
* Entered into an agreement to acquire Jemsoft Group of companies