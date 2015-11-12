(Adds company forecast)
Nov 12 (Reuters)-
Kenkou Corp., Inc.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2015 Sep 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 25.81 18.41 60.13
(+40.2 pct) (+101.0 pct) (+53.8 pct)
Operating 1.52 78 mln 5.00
(+1838.4 pct) (+137.4 pct)
Recurring 1.29 loss 15 mln 4.68
(+140.2 pct)
Net 802 mln 221 mln 3.05
(+262.9 pct) (-84.8 pct) (+86.5 pct)
EPS 6.36 yen 1.79 yen 24.16 yen
EPS Diluted 6.35 yen
Ann Div 2.50 yen 9.18 yen - 9.66 yen
-Q2 div NIL NIL
-Q4 div 2.50 yen
NOTE - Kenkou Corp., Inc..
