BRIEF-Bookrunner says Belgian State to dispose 31.2 mln shares in BNP Paribas
* BNP Paribas: Bookrunner says the Belgian State, via the federal holding and investment company, announces its intention to dispose of 31,2 million shares of BNP Paribas
Nov 12 Zhuhai Orbita Control Engineering Co Ltd
* Says withdraws application to issue shares in private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HC2Tjw
ISLAMABAD, May 3 Pakistan's central bank appointed a new acting governor on Wednesday after the government declined to re-appoint the current governor, the bank said in a statement.