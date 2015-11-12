BRIEF-Bookrunner says Belgian State to dispose 31.2 mln shares in BNP Paribas
* BNP Paribas: Bookrunner says the Belgian State, via the federal holding and investment company, announces its intention to dispose of 31,2 million shares of BNP Paribas
Nov 12 Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada & Vietnam's PVI Holdings
* Canada's Sun Life Assurance to increase stakes in its venture with Vietnam's PVI Holdings, PVI Sun Life Insurance, to 75 pct from 49 pct - joint statement Further company coverage: (Reporting By Mai Nguyen)
ISLAMABAD, May 3 Pakistan's central bank appointed a new acting governor on Wednesday after the government declined to re-appoint the current governor, the bank said in a statement.