BRIEF-Bookrunner says Belgian State to dispose 31.2 mln shares in BNP Paribas
* BNP Paribas: Bookrunner says the Belgian State, via the federal holding and investment company, announces its intention to dispose of 31,2 million shares of BNP Paribas
Nov 12 Jiangsu Future Land Co Ltd
* Says unit wins land auction in Shanghai for 505 million yuan ($79.31 million)
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3677 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
ISLAMABAD, May 3 Pakistan's central bank appointed a new acting governor on Wednesday after the government declined to re-appoint the current governor, the bank said in a statement.