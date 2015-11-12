UPDATE 3-New York Times tops revenue estimates as digital subscriptions jump
* Shares rise as much as 12 pct (Adds Breakingviews link, updates shares)
Nov 12 Beijing Jiaxun Feihong Electrical Co Ltd
* Says revises down share issue size to 676.3 million yuan ($106.19 million) from 873.9 million yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QxfAhA
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3690 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Shares rise as much as 12 pct (Adds Breakingviews link, updates shares)
STOCKHOLM, May 3 Nordic telecoms firm Telia said on Wednesday it was aiming to sell part of its stake in Turkey's Turkcell to institutional investors as part of its strategy to focus on its Nordic and Baltic operations.