Pakistan appoints acting central bank head
ISLAMABAD, May 3 Pakistan's central bank appointed a new acting governor on Wednesday after the government declined to re-appoint the current governor, the bank said in a statement.
Nov 12 Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd
* Says January-October premium income at 324.3 billion yuan ($50.92 billion)
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1iWCelR
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3690 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
ISLAMABAD, May 3 Pakistan's central bank appointed a new acting governor on Wednesday after the government declined to re-appoint the current governor, the bank said in a statement.
MADRID, May 3 Spain's High Court is to question seven current and former Banco Santander bankers, including a current non-executive board member, as part of a probe triggered by leaks of tax information from HSBC's Swiss private bank.