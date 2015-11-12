European shares slip from 20-month highs; Apple suppliers wobble
* Miners at four-month low (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
-- Source link: (bit.ly/1ME9BFT)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Miners at four-month low (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
May 3 A federal appeals court on Wednesday revived a lawsuit accusing US Airways, now part of American Airlines Group Inc, of refusing to refund a passenger's checked baggage fee even though it delivered her bag a day late.