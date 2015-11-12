Nov 12 Private equity firm TowerBrook Capital
Partners LP, which acquired U.S. women's apparel retailer J.Jill
Group six months ago, is considering an exit through a potential
initial public offering of the company, Bloomberg reported.
The buyout firm invited a select number of banks to pitch
options for the company, which could lead to an initial public
offering as early as the second quarter of 2016, Bloomberg said,
citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1NO1QOD)
The company had acquired the Massachusetts-based retailer
from investment firm Arcapita and private equity firm Golden
Gate Capital in May in a deal valued at about $400 million.
TowerBrook Capital Partners and J.Jill were not immediately
available to comment.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)