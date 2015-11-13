** Indiabulls Housing Finance falls as much as 22.7 pct to its lowest since June 29

** Analysts raise doubts on allocation of capital after company said in a filing to exchange that it agreed to buy 40 pct stake in UK-based OakNorth Bank for $100 mln (bit.ly/1Ld7aox)

** "The company has not shared the book size, quality of assets, the strategic reason nor the synergy for this partnership," said an analyst at a domestic brokerage

** Indiabulls Chairman Sameer Gehlaut may acquire additional 10 pct in OakNorth at the same valuation after regulatory nod exchange filing