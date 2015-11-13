** Indiabulls Housing Finance falls as much as
22.7 pct to its lowest since June 29
** Analysts raise doubts on allocation of capital after
company said in a filing to exchange that it agreed to buy 40
pct stake in UK-based OakNorth Bank for $100 mln (bit.ly/1Ld7aox)
** "The company has not shared the book size, quality of
assets, the strategic reason nor the synergy for this
partnership," said an analyst at a domestic brokerage
** Indiabulls Chairman Sameer Gehlaut may acquire additional
10 pct in OakNorth at the same valuation after regulatory nod
exchange filing
