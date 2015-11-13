Nov 13 (Reuters)
Japan Rental Housing investments inc
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Sep 30, 2015 ended Mar 31, 2015 to Mar 31, 2016 to Sep 30, 2016
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST
Revenues 7.78 7.25 7.69 7.69
(+7.3 pct ) (+1.7 pct ) (-1.1 pct ) (0.0 pct )
Net 2.72 2.48 2.52 2.58
(+9.9 pct ) (-4.6 pct ) (-7.6 pct ) (+2.7 pct )
Div 1,747 yen 1,680 yen 1,700 yen 1,700 yen
