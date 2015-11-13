Spanish stocks lead European pull-back with worst day in 6 months
* Greek stocks rise for 13th day (Adds details, closing prices)
Nov 13 Coal India Ltd
* Sept-quarter consol net profit 25.44 billion rupees versus 21.92 billion rupees year ago
* Sept-quarter net sales 169.6 billion rupees vs 156.78 billion rupees year ago
* Consensus forecast for Sept-quarter consol net profit was 27.45 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1RTEhTH Further company coverage: (Mumbai newsroom)
* Greek stocks rise for 13th day (Adds details, closing prices)
* March quarter net profit 14.1 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago