Nov 13 Coal India Ltd

* Sept-quarter consol net profit 25.44 billion rupees versus 21.92 billion rupees year ago

* Sept-quarter net sales 169.6 billion rupees vs 156.78 billion rupees year ago

* Consensus forecast for Sept-quarter consol net profit was 27.45 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1RTEhTH Further company coverage: (Mumbai newsroom)