WELLINGTON Nov 16 New Zealand dairy group Fonterra increased its earnings per share forecast by five NZ cents to 45-55 cents on Monday, while maitaining its forecast for farm gate milk prices at NZ$4.60 per kilo of milk solids.

Fonterra is continuing with a cost-cutting campaign it started at the end of last year and said in September it would cut 227 more jobs than previous flagged, taking the job losses to 750 or more than 4 percent of the company's 16,000 workers globally.

The rationalisation was expected to generate extra cash of NZ $170 million in the current financial year, Chief Executive Theo Spierings said in a statement on Monday.

Fonterra previously raised its full-year dividend forecast to 40 to 50 NZ cents per share in September, compared with 25 to 35 NZ cents per share previously. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Greg Mahlich)