Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:
Nov 16 (Reuters) Japan Real Estate Investment Corp FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Sep 30, 2015 ended Mar 31, 2015 to Mar 31, 2016 to Sep 30, 2016
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 29.98 28.31 30.38 30.87
(+5.9 pct ) (+2.0 pct ) (+1.3 pct ) (+1.6 pct ) Net 10.48 9.62 10.58 10.74
(+8.9 pct ) (+0.5 pct ) (+1.0 pct ) (+1.5 pct ) Div 8,001 yen 7,681 yen 8,080 yen 8,210 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8952.T
May 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:
HONG KONG, May 10 The London Metal Exchange (LME) will submit a proposal to take over the London silver fix, a senior executive said on Wednesday, the first company to publicly express interest in replacing the current operators of the price benchmark.