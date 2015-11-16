BRIEF-Caplin Point Labs recommends dividend of 75 pct
* Says recommended a dividend of 75% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 16 India's Oct WPI inflation
* At -3.81 percent y/y (Reuters poll -3.83 percent; Sept WPI was -4.54 percent) - government Full series of alerts on India WPI: (Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
* Says recommended a dividend of 75% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 3.5 million rupees versus profit of 2.8 million rupees year ago