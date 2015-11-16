** Oil producers, service providers and drillers up between
1-8 pct, as oil edges up in nervous trading on Monday
** Oil, which usually spikes in the event of accentuated
geopolitical risk in the Middle East, gains following the deadly
attacks on Paris and large-scale French airstrikes in Syria
** Benchmark Brent crude oil futures rise by 0.8 pct
to $44.80 per barrel at 0926 GMT
** Oil support services up 3-5 pct, Tullow Oil up
8.3 pct, BG up 1.3 pct, Royal Dutch Shell gains
2 pct and BP up 1.6 pct
** Oil services company Petrofac rises 5 pct, Weir
gains 2.2 pct while Amec Foster Wheeler up
0.9 pct
** Stoxx 600 Oil & Gas index gains 1.7 pct
