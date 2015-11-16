Nov 16 Nanfang Black Sesame Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire edible oil firm for 660 million yuan ($103.61 million) via cash, share issue

* Says aims to raise up to 313.5 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ObtOlL

