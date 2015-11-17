** Indian drugmaker Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd falls as much as 16.3 pct in heavy volume

** Stock hits its lowest since Sept 30 and is on track for its biggest single-day percentage fall since Aug 24

** USFDA on Monday asked for more data on U.S. firm Clovis Oncology Inc's lung cancer drug, Rociletinib, potentially delaying its approval

** Traders thought Dishman was supplying active ingredient for Rociletinib

** Dishman supplied active ingredient for Rociletinib to Clovis only for clinical testing - Harshil Dalal, vice president of finance at Dishman, told Reuters

** Dishman does not expect any revenue from Rociletinib in fiscal 2016 or 2017; market has overreacted - Dalal

** Dishman expects fiscal 2016 total sales to grow about 10 pct from fiscal 2015 - Dalal