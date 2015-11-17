BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
** Indian drugmaker Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd falls as much as 16.3 pct in heavy volume
** Stock hits its lowest since Sept 30 and is on track for its biggest single-day percentage fall since Aug 24
** USFDA on Monday asked for more data on U.S. firm Clovis Oncology Inc's lung cancer drug, Rociletinib, potentially delaying its approval
** Traders thought Dishman was supplying active ingredient for Rociletinib
** Dishman supplied active ingredient for Rociletinib to Clovis only for clinical testing - Harshil Dalal, vice president of finance at Dishman, told Reuters
** Dishman does not expect any revenue from Rociletinib in fiscal 2016 or 2017; market has overreacted - Dalal
** Dishman expects fiscal 2016 total sales to grow about 10 pct from fiscal 2015 - Dalal (RM: zeba.siddiqui.thomsonreuters.reuters.net; karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
May 5 Indian shares ended lower on Friday as banking stocks declined on profit-booking after the government tweaked rules to help tackle accumulated bad loans that are choking new credit and hurting economic growth.