** British pub landlord group jumps c.5 pct, one of the top gainers on FTSE-250 midcap index as FY results show progress

** ETI, which has declined c.30 pct from its May high, announced a major overhaul earlier this year in response to a new tenant law that stands to hit profits

** "Selling underperforming assets into a buoyant property market and transitioning into a hybrid pub manager-tied commercial property-company should unlock significant value in the long term," Panmure Gordon analyst writes in a note.

** FY profit before tax and exceptional items rose to 122 mln vs 121 mln stg last year, with LFL net income growth of 0.8 pct

** Co says current trading in line with expectations

** A tenth of the stock's avg 30-day vol through within half-hour of trading