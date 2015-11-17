Nov 17 Standard Chartered Plc
* Says names Zarin Daruwala India CEO
appointment of Zarin Daruwala as CEO of Standard Chartered Bank,
India, following the appointment of Sunil Kaushal as Regional
CEO for Africa and the Middle East. Zarin is currently President
of the Wholesale Banking Group at ICICI Bank, and brings
outstanding experience from her 25 years in the industry, having
led teams in corporate banking, project finance, structured
finance, financial institutions, government and public sector
banking, as well as building out ICICI's rural and agri-finance
offering.
