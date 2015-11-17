Nov 17 Standard Chartered Plc

* Says names Zarin Daruwala India CEO Source text for Eikon: Standard Chartered announced the appointment of Zarin Daruwala as CEO of Standard Chartered Bank, India, following the appointment of Sunil Kaushal as Regional CEO for Africa and the Middle East. Zarin is currently President of the Wholesale Banking Group at ICICI Bank, and brings outstanding experience from her 25 years in the industry, having led teams in corporate banking, project finance, structured finance, financial institutions, government and public sector banking, as well as building out ICICI's rural and agri-finance offering.

