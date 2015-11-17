BRIEF-INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.48
* INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP - TOTAL ASSETS AT MARCH 31, 2017 WERE $12.0 BILLION COMPARED TO $11.8 BILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 17 Shanghai Nine Dragon Tourism Co Ltd
* Says scraps asset restructuring plan, shares to resume trading on Nov 18
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1X46317; bit.ly/1HVbWXG
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* RLJ Lodging Trust says pro forma revpar for three months ended March 31, 2017, decreased 0.6% over comparable period in 2016