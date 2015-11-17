BRIEF-INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE DILUTED $1.45
* INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC - QTRLY NET SALES $ 828.3 MILLION VERSUS $ 783.3 MILLION
Nov 17 Songcheng Performance Development Co Ltd
* Says to set up unit with partner for performing stage project with investment about 700 million yuan ($109.77 million)
* Says its shares to resume trade on Nov 18
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S