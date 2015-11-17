BRIEF-Pandora announces $150 million investment by KKR
* Pandora media inc- offering may be upsized to a total of $250 million should company determine to issue additional shares
Nov 17 Henan Splendor Science & Technology Co Ltd
* Says aims to raise up to 1.02 billion yuan ($159.95 million)in private placement of shares to fund project, replenish capital
* Says trading of shares to resume on November 18
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SVlbNZ ; bit.ly/1MjJ7Ip
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3771 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Pandora announces new governance measures and confirms ongoing strategic review