BRIEF-Pandora announces $150 million investment by KKR
* Pandora media inc- offering may be upsized to a total of $250 million should company determine to issue additional shares
Nov 17 Gosuncn Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to set up buyout fund worth 500 million yuan ($78.41 million) with HEAVEN-SENT Capital Management Group Co Ltd
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HStnxk
($1 = 6.3771 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Pandora announces new governance measures and confirms ongoing strategic review