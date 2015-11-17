BRIEF-Belmond Ltd Q1 loss per share $0.18
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.16 from continuing operations
Nov 17 Jilin Chemical Fibre Co Ltd
* Says revises down share issue size to 1.72 billion yuan ($269.72 million) from 2.0 billion yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MPiBrL
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3771 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.16 from continuing operations
* Effective may 8 Kip Fulks, co's co-founder, chief product officer, is assuming role of strategic advisor to co - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2qKNnOX) Further company coverage: