Nov 17 China Citic Bank Corp Ltd

* Says plans to set up internet banking joint venture with Baidu Inc

* Says banking venture to have initial registered capital of 2 billion yuan ($313.62 million)

* Says to be controlling shareholder in the banking venture

* Says trading of A-shares to resume on November 18Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1MPF3RQ ; bit.ly/1S1vSOjFurther company coverage: ($1 = 6.3771 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)