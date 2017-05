** Infosys shares fall as much as 3 pct to their lowest since July 20; biggest drag on the NSE index

** Stock on track for its fourth straight session of falls; down 6.25 pct this week

** Infosys exec said in conference call on Monday that company was seeing pressure on margins in Q3, weighed down by lower spending by top clients

** Infosys COO Pravin Rao said company was facing challenges in energy and telecom verticals

** However, Infosys maintained FY guidance in constant currency terms at 10-12 pct growth

** TCS down 1.1 pct, HCL Tech lower 2.2 pct and Wipro down 0.63 pct (RM:; karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)