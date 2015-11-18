Nov 18 China Security & Fire Co Ltd

* Says plans to set up investment management unit with registered capital of 200 million yuan ($31.33 million)

* Says plans to acquire electronics technology firm for 168 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QM4ViV; bit.ly/1HWfwWC

